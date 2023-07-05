 
close
Wednesday July 05, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Girl handed over to parents

By Our Correspondent
July 05, 2023

Shad Bagh police rescued a four-year-old girl from being kidnapped and handed her over safely to her parents. The accused Usman took the girl Jannat with him while she was playing outside the house in the Shad Bagh area. On the information of 15 police helpline, the police traced the accused Usman with the help of CCTV footage, recovered the girl and handed her over to her parents.