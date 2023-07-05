‘Economic stability priority’

LAHORE:President of Anjuman Tajran Khidmat Group, Hall Road, Babar Mehmood, called on Governor Balighur Rehman at Governor’s House here Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that the government is committed to bringing economic stability to the country. He said that the government is making efforts to revive and strengthen the country's economy. He said the business community actively participates in welfare works in addition to contributing to the country's economic development. The governor said that it is commendable that the business community has generously helped the flood victims and rebuilt the houses for the victims. Meanwhile, Lahore College for Women University VC Prof Dr Bushra Mirza met the governor. He appreciated Prof Dr Bushra Mirza's services as Vice-Chancellor and expressed his best wishes.