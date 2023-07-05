Heavy falls may generate urban flooding, warns Met office

LAHORE:Partly cloudy and humid weather with scattered rain was witnessed in the City here Tuesday while Met officials warned that heavy falls may generate urban flooding in low-lying areas in Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Islamabad and Peshawar while landslide were also likely in hilly areas.

Met officials said moist currents from Arabian Sea were penetrating in upper areas while a westerly wave was also affecting upper parts of the country. Tuesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi where mercury reached 48°C, while in Lahore, it was 29.9°C and minimum was 25°C.