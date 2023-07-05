 
Wednesday July 05, 2023
Lahore

CM takes notice of wrong operation

By Our Correspondent
July 05, 2023

Caretaker CM ordered an inquiry into an incident of an incorrect operation leading to the amputation of a girl's arm at a private hospital in Bahawalnagar. A committee was formed under Chairman CM's Inspection Team to identify those responsible for negligence for taking legal action against them.