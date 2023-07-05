 
close
Wednesday July 05, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Chinese consul general calls on CM

By Our Correspondent
July 05, 2023

Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren called on caretaker CM at his office to discuss ways to enhance cooperation. They agreed to strengthen collaboration in various areas, with China offering its support by providing high-quality cotton and rice seeds to Punjab. Chinese experts will also be involved in cotton research and mechanisation efforts.