GB ex-CM to face law for fake degree

ISLAMABAD: Disqualified Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Chief Minister Khalid Khursheed Khan of PTI could face criminal proceedings on account of producing fake degree to contest the polls in 2020.

Well-placed sources told The News that the incumbent health minister of GB Haji Gulbar Khan from Diamer could be the next chief minister.

He is leader of eight-member group of the PTI members who are inclined to quit the party for a new role. The sources said that the three-member committee, constituted by the prime minister will look into the affairs of the GB.

The committee members are Ahsan Iqbal, Qamar Zaman Kaira and PMLN former chief minister GB Hafiz Hafeez ur Rehman.

The committee had had a marathon discussion on the developments in the area and it is believed that it would submit its report to the prime minister today (Wednesday).

Leader of the Opposition in the GB Legislative Assembly Amjad Hussain Azar Advocate is among the front runners for the office of the chief executive.

The PTI has support of 22 members in the assembly but now three members are left who are supporting Zaman Park. It is likely that GB will go for polls of the LA with the general elections in Pakistan and for the reason enthusiasm is lacking for capturing the slot of the chief minister, the sources said.

Despite the lackluster ambiance, the PTI has no chance to recapture the CM office, the sources added.