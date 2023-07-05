$3bn loans given during pandemic: PAC irked by lack of response by finance ministry, SBP

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee has slammed the Ministry of Finance and State Bank of Pakistan for not providing details of 620 people who were given $3 billion loans without interest for 10 years during the corona pandemic in the PTI government’s tenure and summoned the secretary finance and governor SBP.

It asked the auditor general of Pakistan for the performance audit of $3 billion loans and directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to launch investigations in this regard. The PAC Chairman, Noor Alam Khan, directed the staff to also write to the chief of the army staff to appoint a representative to the investigation committee investigating the matter.

The PAC meeting examined the audit paras related to the Power Division for the financial year 2019-20. The Power Division told the PAC that the circular debt of power sector had reached Rs2,370 billion by the end of June.

Taking up the issue of provision of $3 billion loans to 620 people sans interest during the corona pandemic, Noor said the committee, in its meeting on April 19, had instructed the Finance Ministry and State Bank of Pakistan to tell the names of those who took the loans, but the ministry and SBP did not submit details.

He said the SBP had written an explanatory letter on the matter in which it was said that the loans were given to support the industrial sector during the corona pandemic and the loans were not interest-free. The SBP letter stated that the loans were given under the TERF scheme. During the meeting, hot words were exchanged between PAC Members Barjis Tahir of PML-N and Senator Moshin Aziz of PTI. Aziz said the scheme was not given to individuals but to industrialists as it provided employment to 3.2 million people and increased exports by 4 billion dollars.

Noor also expressed concern over unannounced power load-shedding. He said the salaries of officers were increased but people were not getting electricity. The secretary energy said the circular debt of the power sector had reached Rs2,370 billion as of June 30.

The committee reviewed the Audit Report of Power Division 2019-20 and irregularities of more than Rs 4,000 billion rupees were identified in the audit report and 50 audit objections of Rs128.23 billion were presented to the PAC for consideration.

Noor announced that the committee would work till July 14 and then take a one-month vacation until the dissolution of assemblies.