Xi urges Shanghai alliance to ‘safeguard regional peace’

NEW DELHI China’s Xi Jinping urged Russian, Iranian and other leaders on Tuesday to work towards safeguarding “regional peace” as he addressed a virtual summit of their Shanghai alliance.

Xi “called for efforts to safeguard regional peace and ensure common security”, state news agency Xinhua said, adding that he urged member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation to “follow the right direction and enhance their solidarity and mutual trust”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also addressed the meeting, his first summit since a short-lived mutiny last month after the head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, led a failed rebellion against the Kremlin.

Created in 2001 to discuss security and economic matters, other SCO members are Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, with countries including Belarus and Mongolia invited as observers.

Iran is due to join the grouping, with Tehran having intensified its diplomacy with friends and foes alike in recent months, seeking to reduce its isolation, improve its economy and project strength.

Encompassing a vast stretch of the globe from Moscow to Beijing, the bloc makes up around half the world´s population -- when including both member states as well as observer and “dialogue partner” nations.

India, which also host the G20 summit in September, is walking a diplomatic tightrope. Uniquely, it is a member of both the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and the Quad, set up with the United States, Japan, and Australia to counter Beijing’s growing assertiveness.

Addressing the CHS, China´s President Xi Jinping urged the leaders of Russia, Iran and other Shanghai alliance states to boost ties and resist sanctions, as Vladimir Putin thanked the bloc for support during a failed rebellion. Xi warned against “colour revolutions” and a “new Cold War.

“We must be highly vigilant against external forces fomenting a new Cold War and creating confrontation in the region, and resolutely oppose any country interfering in internal affairs and staging a colour revolution for any reason,” he said.

The SCO — which on Tuesday welcomed Iran as its ninth member — encompasses a vast stretch of the globe from Moscow to Beijing and includes around half the world´s population when observer and “dialogue partner” nations are included.

During the virtual meeting, Xi “called for efforts to safeguard regional peace and ensure common security”, China’s state news agency Xinhua said, adding that he urged SCO member states to “enhance their solidarity”. Putin, speaking via video link at the meeting, his first summit since a short-lived mutiny last month by Wagner mercenary group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, thanked the Beijing-headquartered SCO for its support. “Russia is confidently resisting and will continue to resist external pressure, sanctions and provocations,” Putin said.

“I would like to thank my colleagues from the SCO countries who expressed support for the actions of the Russian leadership to protect the constitutional order and the life and security of citizens,” he added.

Iran joined as a full member of the grouping on Tuesday, with Tehran having intensified its diplomacy with friends and foes alike in recent months, seeking to reduce its isolation, improve its economy and project strength.

Tehran’s membership will support “collective security... expanding ties and communications (and) strengthening unity”, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said.

Alongside summit host India, other full members are Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Russian ally Belarus, which holds observer status, was also told it would become a member at the next SCO summit.

Afghan soil, Modi told the virtual summit of SCO leaders, should not be allowed to be used to destabilise its neighbourhood.