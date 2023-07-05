Consumers of Discos to pay Rs46bn more in July-Sept

A representational image of transmission tower, also known as an electricity pylon. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has allowed ex-Wapda Discos (XWDiscos) to collect an additional Rs46.536 billion, including Rs32.88 billion for capacity charges, through the quarterly tariff adjustment (QTA) mechanism for the third quarter (Jan-March) of FY2023.

This amount will be recovered from the power consumers of all Discos (except K-Electric) in three months, from July to September 2023. For this recovery, the average per unit increase will be charged at Rs1.2489, as per a decision issued by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Tuesday.

It may be noted that on May 24, the authority held a public hearing on the petitions of XWDiscos, and the proceedings were chaired by Chairman Nepra Tauseef H Farooqi, with Engr Rafique Ahmad Shaikh, serving as member (Technical), Engr Maqsood Anwar Khan as member (Licensing) and Amina Ahmed as member (Law).

Initially, the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA), on behalf of XWDiscos, had requested an amount of Rs44.46 billion for the Quarterly Adjustment pertaining to the third quarter of FY2022-23 for XWDicsos but later revised it to Rs46.28 billion. The Nepra stated that the increase in electricity tariff would be uniformly recovered from all consumers, excluding lifeline consumers.

It was also noted that CPPA-G in its data has included a negative amount of Rs528.9 million on account of capacity charges of Kapco. The authority noted that Kapco’s PPA was amended by CPPA-G, wherein it has been agreed that the plant will be operated without payment of capacity charges from July 2021 onwards and only energy charges would be paid.

The authority decided to provisionally not consider the claimed amount of Kapco and would consider it in the subsequent quarterly adjustments, once the same is verified. Accordingly, the negative amount of Rs528.9 million has been deducted from the claim of XWDiscos. The authority also excluded Rs108.78 million from the CPPA claim till the final decision of the authority, as the matter is under consideration through separate proceedings.

The CPPA had claimed it on account of Private Power & Infrastructure Board (PPIB) fees as part of capacity charges of nine independent power producers (IPPs), including Atlas, NCPL, Sapphire, NPL, Halmore, Saif, Orient, Liberty Power Tech, and Laraib.

The adjustment of Rs46.536 billion is on account of variation in capacity charges, variable O&M, additional recovery on incremental sales, use of system charges, market operator fee and FCA impact on T&D losses for the 3rd quarter of FY2022-23.

Previously, the consumers were charged an average of Rs0.47 per unit in the second quarter adjustment of FY2022-23, which is applicable until June 2023. Starting from July, the new hike of Rs1.2489 per unit will replace the existing Rs0.47 per unit and will continue until September 2023.

This adjustment will apply to all Discos customers, except lifeline customers, and will not affect K-Electric consumers. Out of the total additional amount of Rs46.536 billion, the consumers will contribute Rs32.88 billion for capacity charges, which will be allocated to Independent Power Producers (IPPs) to cover the cost of electricity that power distribution companies (Discos) did not inject into the national demand due to system constraints or low electricity demand.

In addition to capacity charges, the consumers will also pay Rs4.985 billion as variable operation and maintenance (O&M) costs, Rs1.135 billion for losses and Fuel Cost Adjustment (FCA), and Rs11.186 billion for Use of System Charges and Miscellaneous Other Factors.