Pakistan condemns Israeli air-strikes in Jenin

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday condemned in the strongest possible terms raids and airstrikes carried out by Israeli occupation forces in Jenin in the occupied Palestinian territory of the West Bank, which killed 10 Palestinians and injured some 50 others.

“This latest episode of violence against the occupied people of Palestine by the occupying power must end immediately. Pakistan calls upon the international community to assume its responsibility in bringing these brutal and illegal actions by Israeli occupation forces to a halt and ensure protection of human rights of Palestinian people,” said the Foreign Office in a statement.

Media reports point out that Israeli onslaught saw around 3,000 Palestinians fleeing the Jenin refugee camp. The Jenin refugee camp was established in 1953 to accommodate the Palestinians expelled in 1948 from more than 50 villages and cities in the northern parts of Palestine, mainly Haifa and Nazareth. Pakistan reaffirmed its unwavering support to the legitimate struggle of Palestinian people for the full realization of their rights and freedoms, including the right to self-determination.

“We also renew our call for a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian state, with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions,” added the Foreign Office.