New NAB law provides for revoking witness’ pardon

This file picture shows the Lahore office of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Monday introduced further amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law through an ordinance, allowing the anti-graft watchdog to detain accused for 30 days.

Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani signed the NAB (Amendment) Ordinance 2023 in the dead of night after the federal cabinet’s approval.

According to the presidential ordinance, if the pardoned witness tries to hide something, his pardon will be revoked.

The ordinance signed around midnight also increased the duration of physical remand from 15 days to 30 days.

The signing of the ordinance came on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

A notification signed by Sadiq Sanjrani stated, “The prime minister’s advice at para 6 of the summary is approved. The National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, is signed and promulgated.” According to the ordinance, the NAB chairman can issue arrest warrants for the accused for non-cooperation during the investigation.

The National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023, which replaces the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), 1999 gives unmatched powers to the NAB chairman.

The National Accountability Bureau (Amendment), Ordinance 2023 has made it a crime to take or give gifts in exchange for benefiting someone.

The chairman NAB has also been given the authority to make a person a witness in the case.

The sworn witness will record his testimony in front of the magistrate.