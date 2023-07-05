Imran, Bushra grilled by NAB

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Chairman PTI Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Imran Khan appeared separately before the National Accountability Bureau, Rawalpindi, in two different cases, Toshakhana case and 190 Million National Crime Agency (NCA) UK settlement case.
According to sources, during the investigation, documents related to the case were also placed before the combined investigation teams of both the cases.
Sources said questions related to the cases were asked by NAB from former prime minister and and his wife.
Sources said the CIT of NAB Rawalpindi asked Bushra Bibi questions related to Al-Qadir University and land acquisition. The CIT of NAB Rawalpindi probing the Toshakhana case asked questions from chairman PTI Imran Khan about the gifts retained and sold.
