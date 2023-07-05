FIA arrests Elahi’s close aide

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday arrested Muhammad Zaman, a close confidante of former Punjab chief minister and PTI President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, in Lahore and claimed to have obtained important evidence from his cellphone.
Sources said the FIA had sent the audios of telephonic conversations between Pervaiz and Zaman obtained from the latter’s cellphone for forensic.
In these audios, both could be clearly heard talking to each other about their business transactions.
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has termed the report of senior journalist Ansar Abbasi a fabrication, saying...
PESHAWAR: The caretaker government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday has removed certain members of the Boards of...
ISLAMABAD: Active cross-border transmission of Type-1 Wild Poliovirus continues unabated between Afghanistan and...
Islamabad: The Benazir Income Support Programme has successfully disbursed more than 47 billion rupees to over 52...
Islamabad: The Kazakhstan envoy to Pakistan, Ambassador Yerzhan Kistafin has high hopes of vast fields for greater...
Islamabad: A 7-km long Alexander Road, right in the heart of the Margalla Hills, is likely to cost Rs600 million that...