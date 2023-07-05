 
Wednesday July 05, 2023
National

FIA arrests Elahi’s close aide

By PPI
July 05, 2023

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday arrested Muhammad Zaman, a close confidante of former Punjab chief minister and PTI President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, in Lahore and claimed to have obtained important evidence from his cellphone.

Sources said the FIA had sent the audios of telephonic conversations between Pervaiz and Zaman obtained from the latter’s cellphone for forensic.

In these audios, both could be clearly heard talking to each other about their business transactions.