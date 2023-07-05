PTI rejects The News report as misleading

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has termed the report of senior journalist Ansar Abbasi a fabrication, saying the workers had held a peaceful protest against the arrest of the PTI chairman in a fake case as per the party policy on May 9. However, miscreants were included in the peaceful protests under a plan.

In response to Ansar Abbasi’s story, the PTI spokesperson said misleading propaganda against the party through fake news must stop. He said, “Ansar Abbasi wrote that after the arrest of Imran Khan, a strategy has been prepared for a protest. He did not even feel the need to confirm from any central leader or spokesman for the party before giving this news,” he added.

“Verification of any news before publication is a central principle of journalism. Ansar Abbasi completely forgot the principles of journalism in the hatred of a political party. Such baseless and fabricated news is nothing but a failed attempt to mislead the nation. PTI workers held a peaceful protest against the arrest of their leader in a fake case. There is concrete evidence that miscreants were included in the peaceful protests on May 9 as part of a plan. Misleading propaganda was done by spreading false and baseless news about the incidents. Ansar Abbasi is advised to consult the central leadership of the party before giving any news about it,” the spokesman added.

Ansar Abbasi adds: “Going through the clarification of the PTI’s unnamed spokesman, it appears that the spokesman has responded to what was not even mentioned in my story. It appears that the spokesman has mixed up some other story with mine’s and expressed his anger against me. Nowhere in the story it is mentioned that who were the attackers of May 9 Black Day. Whatever are the facts or whatever the investigations and statements of civil and military authorities suggest regarding May 9 masterminds, planners and attackers, this issue was not discussed at all in the story. The PTI spokesman is advised to read The News story again and then go through his own rejoinder. My story while quoting party sources talked about the party’s strategy in case of Imran Khan’s arrest. The PTI sources quoted in the story claimed that IK and the PTI are getting popular and their popularity will further increase in case of Khan’s arrest. The story talked about the making of a new core committee and about what the PTI sources believe on the failure of Dubai plan as well as the anti-PTI script. None of the points mentioned in the story was denied or contested. The News stands by its story.”