Poliovirus transmission continues unabated through Pak-Afghan border

ISLAMABAD: Active cross-border transmission of Type-1 Wild Poliovirus continues unabated between Afghanistan and Pakistan as poliovirus genetically linked to the virus circulating in Asadabad area of Afghanistan has been detected in the environmental samples collected from Peshawar, officials said on Tuesday.

“Pakistan’s National Polio Laboratory at the National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad has confirmed the detection of Type-1 Wild Poliovirus (WPV1) in an environmental sample collected from district Peshawar in June 2023,” an official of the national polio eradication initiative told ‘The News’.

The environmental (sewage) sample was collected on June 5, 2023 from the ‘Naray Khuwar’ environmental sample collection site. This is the third consecutive positive environmental sample from this particular environmental sample collection site and the fourth positive sample from district Peshawar at large this year.

“Previous positive sample from the same district was collected on May 16, 2023 from the ‘Larama’ environmental sample collection site. This virus is classified as YB3A cluster and 99.11 percent genetically linked to the environmental sample of Asadabad, Afghanistan which was collected in September 2022,” the official said.

This is the fifth event of importation from Afghanistan to Pakistan this year, which indicates active cross-border transmission, the official said, adding that the last wild poliovirus case from the district was reported in July 2020. The recent polio vaccination campaign (June SNID (OBR)) in district Peshawar was conducted from June 19-25, 2023.