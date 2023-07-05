ACE summons Bushra Bibi today

LAHORE: Bushra Bibi, wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, has been summoned today (July 5) by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) in a corruption case involving development projects.
The ACE spokesperson said Bushra was accused of corruption in development projects for her village and awarding contracts to her favourites. She was directed to appear before an ACE inquiry committee to present her side of the story.
Call-up notices have been delivered to her residences in Zaman Park and Bani Gala, as well as to her lawyers Ali Bhutta and Owais.
