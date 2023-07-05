‘Sindh must be consulted before signing of govt-KE agreement’

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate Chairman Senator Mian Raza Rabbani on Tuesday demanded of the federal government that any new agreement between the federal government and K-Electric (KE) before signing must be shared with the government of Sindh.

“The people of Sindh are the biggest stakeholders in this agreement as the K-Electric is responsible for prolonged load-shedding and is claiming a large amount in arrears,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Rabbani said all transmission companies in Pakistan are under the Power Division, federal government and Nepra. “None of the provinces have any representation on the Board of Nepra or the transmission companies.

Rabbani demanded from the federal government that all the provinces be made members of the Nepra Board. He also raised his voice with a demand that the government of Sindh, be given representation on the K-Electric Board.

The former Senate chairman said all matters pertaining to the transmission companies be taken up in the Council of Common Interests (CCI).