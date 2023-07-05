Cop injured in rivals’ firing dies

CHARSADDA: A cop, who had sustained injuries in firing by his rivals, died on Tuesday. According to relatives, accused Mashal, Shamal and Umar Wahid had shot and injured police constable Rahimdad in Dargai in Charsadda on July 2 last. He was admitted to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The enraged relatives later placed the body on the road and blocked it for traffic outside the Sardheri Police Station to protest the killing. The relatives alleged that the killers were involved in heinous crimes, including extortion, but the local police did not take action against them. The body was later shifted home after the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sardheri Circle, Sanobar Khan, assured them that the accused would be arrested soon.