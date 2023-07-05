Woman stabbed to death by her husband

LAHORE: A woman was stabbed to death by her husband in the limits of Chuhng police, Tuesday. The victim was identified as Shazia, wife of Akbar. The accused Akbar was addicted to drugs. On the day of the incident, the accused had an exchange of hot words with his wife and later stabbed her to death. The body was shifted to the morgue.

Girl handed over to parents: Shad Bagh police rescued a four-year-old girl from being kidnapped and handed her over safely to her parents. Accused Usman took the girl, Jannat, with him while she was playing outside the house in Shad Bagh. On the information of 15, the police traced the accused with the help of CCTV footage, recovered the girl and handed her over to her parents.

Man found dead: A 33-year-old man was found dead in a house in Bhaati Gate police area. The victim was identified as Anjum Raza of Chowk Jhanda, Mori Gate. Meanwhile, a 60-year-old man was found dead near Data Darbar Gate No 2, Tuesday. Some passersby spotted the body lying on the side of the road and informed the police. The body, yet to be identified, was shifted to the morgue.

Eight criminals arrested: Lahore police arrested eight criminals involved in heinous crimes. Cantt Division police arrested Saifullah, Rabia, Shahnaz, and Yusuf who were wanted by the police in cases of bogus cheque and forgery. Haier police arrested one Nauman for killing a woman. The accused had a relationship with the victim. He planned to kill Shazia out of fear of revealing the secret of relationship. On the day of the incident, he picked the victim from her workplace and stabbed her to death. CIA Model Town police arrested three robbers M Ali, Shehbaz and Tahir.