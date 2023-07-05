Facility’s poor condition: Naqvi removes Jinnah Hospital MS

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi removed the MS of Jinnah Hospital over the deteriorating condition of the facility. The CM visited the hospital here Tuesday. Expressing dismay over the deteriorating condition of the facility, the CM immediately ordered the replacement of the medical superintendent and sought a reply from the principal of Jinnah Hospital within three days. Taking strict notice of the absence of a senior professor, Mohsin Naqvi ordered an inquiry. Furthermore, the contract of the parking lot contractor was revoked due to overcharging, and the contract was reassigned to Lahore Parking Company.

Patients voiced their concern to chief minister citing issues such as peeling paint on the walls and ceilings, water accumulation in the basement, unavailability of free medicines and medical tests, and the presence of bed bugs and cockroaches on the floors and beds. They had to fetch urine bags and drip sets from outside the hospital. Patients also shared their frustration about being compelled to undergo tests exclusively at a specific laboratory. The Medical Superintendent Dr Amjad Mehmood failed to provide satisfactory answers regarding the shortage of medicines and reliance on private labs for tests. Most of the hospital's air conditioners were either non-functional or in poor condition, resulting in discomfort for patients confined to the wards, who were already suffering from the suffocating hot weather conditions. A female patient expressed her plight to the CM, stating that there was no drinking water available, and she had to leave the premises to quench her thirst. Wood scraps were found piled up in the corridors and rooms, prompting Mohsin Naqvi to issue an immediate order for their removal and storage. He expressed satisfaction with the treatment facilities provided at the Sheikh Ijaz Ahmad Dialysis Unit, established in collaboration with businessman Gohar Ijaz.