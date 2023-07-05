PPA demands action against elements defaming national institutions

ISLAMABAD: Strongly condemning propaganda against national institutions on international forums, Pakistan Pharmacists Association (PPA) Tuesday demanded law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to take strict action against such notorious elements attempting to blackmail and coerce health authorities including Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) officials.

“Some elements are defaming national institutions including DRAP for vested interests by writing letters to international organisations.

The PPA and pharmacist community strongly condemn and denounce such activities and demand strict action against such elements”, Mukarram Anees, a spokesman for the PPA said.

Health authorities have already approached Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as well as intelligence agencies against ‘notorious elements’ who have written letters to the international organisations including Financial Action Task Force (FATF), International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank (WB) and others against national institutions in order to ‘blackmail and coerce’ government officials. PPA spokesman said PPA is the only legal representative body of around 55000 pharmacists in Pakistan, adding that they fully acknowledge and appreciate the role of DRAP and its entire team of highly dedicated and competent pharmacists for improving over-all regulatory oversight and ensuing availability of quality assured therapeutic goods in the country in larger interest of public.

He maintained that DRAP has deployed E-Governance system, making it one of the few organisations where the government’s E-Office is fully operational while in line with the same vision of international accreditation, DRAP has filed its application to Pharmaceutical Inspection Cooperation Scheme (PlC/S), which is considered as the gold standard for GMP and has 56 members including US FDA, Health Canada, EMA, MHRA UK, PMDA Japan, TGA Australia, HPRA, Ireland and others. “DRAP has launched digitisation of Common Technical Document (CTD) leading to eradication of submission of millions of paper-based documents. Similarly, it is issuing online NOCs to patients for import of un-registered/unavailable drugs, which is ensuring availability of drugs”, he added.

He further said that PPA expects the current leadership of DRAP to continue with the same zeal and spirit to transform the DRAP into one of the best regulatory authorities around globe with the ultimate objective of ensuing the patient safety and availability of cost-effective therapeutic goods and assures its full cooperation in this regard. “The PPA and pharmacist community as a whole also denounces any activity carried out by some pharmacists in personal capacity aimed at defaming the national institutions for vested interests as is being reported in the media”, he added.