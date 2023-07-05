PARIS: Elon Musk spent the weekend further alienating Twitter users with more drastic changes to the social media...
BRUSSELS: Nato´s members on Tuesday extended the tenure of alliance head Jens Stoltenberg for one year, after...
ISTANBUL: Turkiye warned on Tuesday it will not be pressured into backing Sweden´s bid to join Nato and said it was...
WASHINGTON: Monday, July 3, was the hottest day ever recorded globally, according to data from the US National Centres...
LONDON: Boris Johnson will not face another formal probe into allegations that he broke Covid lockdown laws at the UK...
PARIS: A French court on Tuesday found France´s national rail operator guilty of negligence after a departing train...