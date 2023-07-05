Nato extends Stoltenberg’s tenure as chief to 2024

BRUSSELS: Nato´s members on Tuesday extended the tenure of alliance head Jens Stoltenberg for one year, after struggling to find a replacement in the shadow of Russia´s war in Ukraine.

The announcement comes a week ahead of a summit of Nato leaders in Lithuania that will be dominated by the Western military alliance´s response to the conflict and Kyiv´s push for membership.

“Honoured by Nato allies´ decision to extend my term as secretary general until 1 October 2024,” Stoltenberg, 64, said in a statement. “In a more dangerous world, our alliance is more important than ever.”

Nato´s 31 countries decided to extend the term of the former Norwegian prime minister -- at the helm of the alliance since 2014 -- after failing to agree an obvious replacement.