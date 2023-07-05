French train operator fined for running over pet cat

PARIS: A French court on Tuesday found France´s national rail operator guilty of negligence after a departing train ran over a cat that had escaped from a traveller´s bag, in an incident that outraged animal rights groups.

The owners of Neko -- which means “cat” in Japanese -- accused rail staff of cruelty after they refused to delay a high-speed service from Paris to Bordeaux in January after their pet jumped on the tracks.

The death sparked demonstrations and an online petition of more than 100,000 signatures, with Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin declaring himself at the time to be “particularly shocked”.

An animal rights charity filed a legal complaint afterwards against the SNCF national railways for “serious abuse and cruelty leading to the death of an animal”.

That charge allows for a fine of up to 75,000 euros (more than $80,000) and a five-year jail sentence, but a Paris court fined SNCF 1,000 euros for “negligence” on Tuesday, ruling the pet´s killing had been caused “involuntarily”.

The ruling magistrate concluded that there had been “an absence of commitment of the necessary resources to rescue the cat”.

SNCF´s travel agency branch was ordered to pay another 1,000 euros in damages to each of the pet´s two owners.