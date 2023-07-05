Sudan fighter-jet shot down as battles rage across capital

WAD MADANI, Sudan: Heavy fighting raged on Tuesday across the Sudanese capital where witnesses reported a fighter-jet being shot down and artillery and machine gun fire rocking several neighbourhoods.

“We saw pilots jumping with parachutes as the plane plunged to the ground,” said a witness in northern Khartoum who, like others, asked not to be named citing security fears. A source from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces said the RSF had shot down the Sudanese Armed Forces jet.

The RSF said they “arrested the pilot after he landed with a parachute”, in a statement that also accused the SAF of “heinous massacres” in greater Khartoum.

The armed forces led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan have been at war with the RSF -- led by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo -- since April 15, in a brutal conflict that has killed nearly 3,000 people and displaced millions.