Sudan fighter-jet shot down as battles rage across capital

WAD MADANI, Sudan: Heavy fighting raged on Tuesday across the Sudanese capital where witnesses reported a fighter-jet being shot down and artillery and machine gun fire rocking several neighbourhoods.
“We saw pilots jumping with parachutes as the plane plunged to the ground,” said a witness in northern Khartoum who, like others, asked not to be named citing security fears. A source from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces said the RSF had shot down the Sudanese Armed Forces jet.
The RSF said they “arrested the pilot after he landed with a parachute”, in a statement that also accused the SAF of “heinous massacres” in greater Khartoum.
The armed forces led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan have been at war with the RSF -- led by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo -- since April 15, in a brutal conflict that has killed nearly 3,000 people and displaced millions.
