Ukraine says 31 hospitalised after Russian strike

KYIV, Ukraine: Ukraine said on Tuesday that 31 people, including nine children, were hospitalised following a Russian strike on the town of Pervomaisky in the eastern Kharkiv region. Officials said the strike had hit a parking lot outside a residential building in the town of some 28,000 people.
“Thirty-one people have been hospitalised,” the head of Kyiv´s presidential office Andriy Yermak said.
Nine of those were children, including two babies aged one year and ten months, he added.
Yermak said they were wounded after “the Russians fired a high-explosive shell.” “As a result, several cars in the parking lot caught fire,” he added.
