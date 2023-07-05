Russian reporter, lawyer ‘savagely’ beaten in Chechnya

MOSCOW: An award-winning Russian investigative journalist is in hospital after being badly beaten by armed assailants during a trip to Chechnya, human rights groups and her media outlet said. The attack happened early on Tuesday as Elena Milashina and Alexander Nemov, a lawyer, were travelling from the airport.
“Elena Milashina´s fingers have been broken and she is sometimes losing consciousness. She has bruises all over her body,” the Memorial human rights group said on social media.
It said the pair were “savagely kicked, including in the face, received death threats and were threatened with a gun to the head. Their equipment was taken away and smashed.”
The Committee Against Torture, another human rights group, published photos of Milashina in hospital with her head shaved and covered in a green-coloured dye -- used to target Kremlin critics -- and her hands bandaged.
