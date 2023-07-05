EU asylum applications hit six-year high

BRUSSELS: Asylum applications in the EU hit 996,000 in 2022, the highest level in six years, according to an annual report from the European Union Agency for Asylum (EUAA) published on Tuesday.

The largest groups of people seeking protection in Europe were from Syria, Afghanistan, Turkiye, Venezuela and Colombia.

Ukrainians fleeing Russia´s war in their homeland were counted apart. Some four million of them are living in the EU with a special temporary protection status.

Taken together, the numbers were putting “acute pressure on already strained reception places in many countries”, the EUAA said.

Several of the EU´s 27 member countries, among them Italy, Poland and Sweden, are taking increasingly hardline stances against irregular migration.

That trend could deepen as the bloc´s economic growth stalls on the back of hiked interest rates, imposed in a bid to address persistently high inflation.

The EU saw a peak in irregular migration in 2015 and 2016, when 2.5 million asylum seekers arrived, many of them Syrians escaping the conflict in their country.

The EUAA´s data covers the EU´s 27 countries plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland.