Four killed in US mass shooting in Philadelphia

WASHINGTON: At least four people were killed and two children wounded in a mass shooting on Monday night in the US city of Philadelphia, police said, the latest chapter in the country´s gun violence crisis.

Those killed were all males aged between 20 and 59, Philadelphia police commissioner Danielle Outlaw told journalists, while the two children wounded were aged two and 13.

Police apprehended the suspected shooter -- a 40-year-old who was wearing a bulletproof vest and was armed with a rifle and a handgun -- near the scene of the shooting in the city´s Kingsessing neighborhood, Outlaw said.

“I don´t know if he was firing the rifle at the time we were pursuing or the handgun, but yes he was actively shooting a firearm at the time our officers were pursuing,” she said.

Earlier local media reports said four people had been hurt in the shooting, but Outlaw put the number of wounded at two, both children.