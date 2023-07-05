Egypt, Turkiye appoint ambassadors for first time in decade

CAIRO: Egypt and Turkiye said on Tuesday they had appointed ambassadors to each others´ countries for the first time in a decade, in the latest sign of warming ties.

Cairo and Ankara both issued statements announcing “the upgrading of diplomatic relations between them to the level of ambassadors”. The two foreign ministries said the move “aims at the re-normalisation of relations between the two countries and reflects the mutual will to develop bilateral relations”.

The appointments mark a rapprochement between Egypt´s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and his Turkish veteran counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Relations were severed a decade ago when Sisi, then Egypt´s defence minister, ousted the Islamist president Mohamed Morsi, an ally of Turkiye and part of the Muslim Brotherhood movement.

At the time, Erdogan said he would never speak to “anyone” like Sisi, who in 2014 became president of the Arab world´s most populous nation. The first signs of a thaw came in May 2021 when a Turkish delegation visited Egypt to discuss a possible normalisation.

Last November, Erdogan and Sisi shook hands in Qatar in what the Egyptian presidency heralded as a new beginning in their relations. The two leaders then spoke by telephone after a devastating earthquake hit Turkiye and Syria in February.

While relations were long frosty, trade continued. In 2022, Turkey was the largest importer of Egyptian goods, totalling $4 billion.

Disagreements remain as Turkiye is home to many Arab journalists critical of their governments, in particular Egyptians close to the Muslim Brotherhood, which has been outlawed by Cairo.