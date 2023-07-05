China warns of ‘multiple natural disasters’ in July

BEIJING: Chinese authorities have warned of extreme weather and “multiple natural disasters” in the coming month, as heavy rain damaged infrastructure and forced thousands to be evacuated. An alert was in place on Tuesday for rain-triggered disasters in large swathes of central and southwestern China, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

Meteorological authorities have warned the country will face “multiple natural disasters in July, including floods, severe convection weather, typhoons and high temperatures”, the agency said.

And in a sign of the damage caused by the downpours, workers on Tuesday discovered that a closed-off railway bridge on the outskirts of southwestern metropolis Chongqing had collapsed after it was “damaged by the impact of mountain torrents”, state broadcaster CCTV said.

More than 400 emergency personnel have been sent to survey the damage and secure the area, with dozens of trains redirected, according to CCTV, which did not say if there were any casualties.

In the neighbouring province of Sichuan, authorities Tuesday said more than 460,000 had been affected by the heavy rain this month, Xinhua reported.

About 85,000 people have been evacuated from their homes as a result of the rain, officials said, with “flash floods in mountainous areas” and “possible mudslides in some parts” expected this week. More than 10,000 people have also been evacuated after floods in the central Henan province damaged more than 2,000 homes, provincial officials said on Sunday.

And over the weekend, dozens of homes and roads were damaged in Shaanxi province during “once-in-fifty-years” torrential rains, the Communist Party-owned Chongqing Daily said on Monday.