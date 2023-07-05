Violence in Israel, West Bank ‘must stop’: UN rights chief

GENEVA: The UN human rights chief on Tuesday decried the cycle of violence in Israel and the occupied West Bank, insisting that the killing and wounding must come to a halt. “The recent operation in the occupied West Bank and car ramming attack in Tel Aviv worryingly underscore an all too familiar pattern of events: that violence only begets more violence,” Volker Turk said in a statement.

“The killing, maiming and the destruction of property must stop.”

The ramming and stabbing attack in Tel Aviv wounded seven people on Tuesday before the suspect was shot dead, on the second day of Israel´s biggest military operation in years in the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian group Hamas praised the “heroic” car attack as “an initial response to crimes against our people in the Jenin camp” where Israeli forces had killed 10 people in a “counter-terrorism” operation on Monday.

Turk said the scale of the Jenin operation, including the use of repeated airstrikes, along with the destruction of property, raised serious issues regarding international human rights norms and standards.

Some of the methods and weapons used “are more generally associated with the conduct of hostilities in armed conflict, rather than law enforcement”, he said.

“The use of airstrikes is inconsistent with rules applicable to the conduct of law enforcement operations. In a context of occupation, the deaths resulting from such airstrikes may also amount to wilful killings.”

As the occupying power, Israel had to ensure that all operations were planned and controlled to minimise the use of force, notably lethal force.

The operation, which the army said was aimed at destroying infrastructure and weapons of militant groups in the camp, was launched with a drone strike in the early hours of Monday, and over 1,000 troops have been deployed.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces began withdrawing from a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, an army spokesman said, after nearly two days of a large-scale military operation in the area that killed 12 Palestinians.

The raid on Jenin refugee camp, launched early on Monday under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu´s hard-right government, employed hundreds of troops as well as drone strikes and army bulldozers that ripped up streets.

“Israeli forces have started withdrawing from Jenin camp,” an army spokesman told AFP late on Tuesday night, without offering further details.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Tuesday urged Israel to protect Palestinian civilians as the country´s armed forces wage their biggest operation in years in the occupied West Bank.