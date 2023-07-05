Huraira wants to be all-format player

KARACHI: Pakistan's emerging batsman Mohammad Huraira said on Tuesday that he wanted to represent Pakistan in all three formats for a long period. "There is a great atmosphere during training sessions and I am preparing myself for the forthcoming Test series against Sri Lanka," Huraira said while speaking to the media after a training session at the National Bank Stadium on Tuesday.

During the training session, Pakistan captain Babar Azam gave batting tips to Huraira.

"The senior players encourage me a lot and he I am learning lots of batting skills from the skipper," added Huraira, who is likely to make his Test debut when Pakistan take on Sri Lanka in the first match on July 16 in Colombo to kick off the national side’s World Test Championship cycle.

"The team is a great combination of senior and junior players right now," the right-handed batter added.

Huraira expects that the Test series against Sri Lanka will be very challenging due to the spin-oriented conditions but he is practising against a lot of spinners.

"I really enjoyed the Zimbabwe conditions because every game had a different challenging situation," he said. He said he is ready to play at any position. “My task is to adjust to whatever role I am given," he said.