IHC rejects plea against PCB elections

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has rejected a plea for immediate relief against Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) elections and at the same time showed displeasure on the efforts to involve the court in such matters.

“What happened in Lahore High Court? One High Court has already given stay. Every sports federation and Board have its own policy and rules. The courts should not be involved in such matters,” Justice Mian Gul Aurangzaib said.