Sarfraz urges stakeholders to repose trust in PM’s nominee

ISLAMABAD: Former Test fast bowler Sarfraz Nawaz has urged all the stakeholders to show respect for the Prime Minister’s nominee for the post of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman.

In a letter addressed to chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari, the copy of which was also sent to the Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Chairman PDM Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Sarfraz said that some former officials of the board are busy initiating legal cases against Zaka Ashraf.

“Zaka is the unanimous pick of the PDM for the post of chairman PCB. Any legal case against him means initiating legal battle against PDM and efforts to generate rift between the collision partners. All those who are behind this including some former PCB MC officials must stop this dirty game. These are actually initiating cases against the PM decision to appoint Zaka ahead of Najam Sethi,” Sarfraz said while talking to The News from London, where he also addressed a press conference on Tuesday evening.

The letter written by Sarfraz Nawaz said that these elements are continuously working against Zaka Ashraf candidature.

“Ever since the Zaka was named as the future chairman ahead of Najam, some former MC members started working against his candidature. All must respect the prime minister’s decision since he is the patron of the Board and enjoys all the powers. Since the decision to appoint Zaka as the chairman of the Board was a collective one (collision government), all PDM parties should and must support Zaka’s candidature. Creating unnecessary legal hurdles by the PML (N) supported former Board officials are against the spirit of understanding reached by the PDM parties.”

Sarfraz requested Asif Ali Zardari to take up the matter with the prime minister suggesting him to discourage these self-centered individuals from initiating court cases for no reason.

“These former officials are only trying to create misunderstanding between PPP and PML-N by moving the court against Zaka’s appointment. The PML-N or PM should not allow them to do this. The PPP never intervened when former MC officials were enjoying powers at the helm of the PCB.”