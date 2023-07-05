Pakistan men, women teams to tour England in May 2024

LAHORE: Pakistan will tour England next year to play a four-match T20 series in preparation for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in the US and the West Indies. An official of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Tuesday that the matches against England will be played at Leeds (May 22), Birmingham (May 25), Cardiff (May 28) and The Oval in London (May 30). Before arriving in the UK, Pakistan will play a three-T20I series against the Netherlands and a two-T20I series against Ireland. The national women’s team will also tour England in May next year for three T20Is and three ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 fixtures.
The women’s team tour will commence with the first T20I in Birmingham on May 11 with the remaining two matches in Northampton (May 17) and Leeds (May 19). Derby, Taunton and Chelmsford will stage the three ODIs on May 23, 26 and 29, respectively.
Pakistan to England 2024
Men’s series
22 May: 1st T20I – Headingley, Leeds
25 May: 2nd T20I – Edgbaston, Birmingham
28 May: 3rd T20I – Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
30 May: 4th T20I – The Oval, London
Women’s series
11 May: 1st T20I – Edgbaston, Birmingham
17 May: 2nd T20I – The County Ground, Northampton
19 May: 3rd T20I – Headingley, Leeds
23 May: 1st ODI –Derby
26 May: 2nd ODI –Taunton
29 May: 3rd ODI – Chelmsford
