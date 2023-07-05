Zaka to attend ICC meeting

LAHORE: Former PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf and Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer will attend the upcoming annual meeting of the International Cricket Council (ICC). The meeting will be held in Durban, South Africa, from July 9 to 16. Zaka is a member ofPCB's Board of Governors. Acting Chairman of PCB Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana has approved the representation of PCB by Zaka and Salman in the ICC annual meeting.
