Two men get 22 years in jail for assault on police, terrorism

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has handed down 22-year imprisonment each to two men in a case pertaining to an armed assault on police. Mohammad Shahzad and Usama Hakeem were found guilty of shooting at the police with the intention to kill and causing terror within the remit of the Taimoria police station in December last year.

The ATC-XIII judge, who conducted the trial in the judicial complex inside the central prison, ordered both the convicts to pay a collective fine of Rs100,000 each or undergo additional eight-month imprisonment on default. He ruled: “The whole property of the accused is forfeited to the government.”

Additionally, the judge sentenced accused Shahzad to seven-year imprisonment on charges of possession of an unlicensed pistol. He was told to pay a Rs20,000 fine. and in case of default, he would have to undergo additional two-month imprisonment. The judge pronounced his verdict after recording evidence and final arguments from both sides. He observed that the incident created “panic, terror and sense of insecurity in the minds of complainant party and general people of the society”. Therefore, he said, the accused were liable to be punished for the crime they committed.

He ordered that all the sentences awarded shall run concurrently with the benefit of Section 382-B (period of detention to be considered while awarding sentence) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to be extended to the convicts. According to the prosecution, a police party was busy with snap-checking in Buffer Zone when it spotted four suspicious-looking men on two motorbikes and signalled them to stop, but one of them opened fire on them. In the police’s retaliatory firing, one of the motorcyclists sustained a firearm injury, it said, adding that later two of them were taken into custody and identified as Mohammad Shahzad and Usama Hakeem.

They disclosed the names of their fleeing accomplices as Touseef and Shahzad Seraiki. An unlicensed 9mm pistol was seized from accused Shahzad, the prosecution further mentioned.

State prosecutor Ghulam Murtaza Metlo contended that the prosecution placed on record sufficient evidence, including ocular, medical and forensic, to connect the accused with the commission of the offence. He requested the judge to punish them according to the law. However, the defence lawyer claimed that his clients were innocent and pleaded with the court to acquit them of all the charges for lack of evidence. Two cases were lodged at the Taimoria police station.