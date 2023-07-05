Attempt to supply over 200 dead chickens foiled

The Steel Town police on Tuesday foiled an attempt to supply dead chickens to a restaurant in Sumar Goth, a suburb in the city. Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted a Suzuki pickup truck at Sumar Goth and discovered over 200 dead chickens inside.
The vehicle was reportedly en route to a restaurant where the delivery was intended. The efforts of the police led to the arrest of the Suzuki driver, Rizwan.
It was alleged that Rizwan had been engaged in the clandestine activity of supplying dead chickens during the late hours, taking advantage of the cover of darkness.
The driver confessed to his role in the illegal operation, saying he was assigned to deliver the deceased poultry to the aforementioned establishments. Authorities have filed a case against the suspect to ensure that he faced the consequences of his actions. During the investigation, the police learnt that the seized chickens were destined for not only the hotel but also a company.
An anti-terrorism court has handed down 22-year imprisonment each to two men in a case pertaining to an armed assault...
In response to reports about the power situation in Karachi and its adjoining areas, K-Electric has said that their...
The Jamaat-e-Islami has demanded that the government renationalise K-Electric, instead of renewing KE’s power...
GHOTKI: Pakistan Peoples Party Women's Wing President and Member of Provincial Assembly Faryal Talpur reached Dargah...
Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has invited the Jamaat-e-Islami to sit with the ruling...
With an amendment to the ordinance of the Federal Higher Education Commission , there has been a fear that the higher...