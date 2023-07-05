Attempt to supply over 200 dead chickens foiled

The Steel Town police on Tuesday foiled an attempt to supply dead chickens to a restaurant in Sumar Goth, a suburb in the city. Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted a Suzuki pickup truck at Sumar Goth and discovered over 200 dead chickens inside.

The vehicle was reportedly en route to a restaurant where the delivery was intended. The efforts of the police led to the arrest of the Suzuki driver, Rizwan.

It was alleged that Rizwan had been engaged in the clandestine activity of supplying dead chickens during the late hours, taking advantage of the cover of darkness.

The driver confessed to his role in the illegal operation, saying he was assigned to deliver the deceased poultry to the aforementioned establishments. Authorities have filed a case against the suspect to ensure that he faced the consequences of his actions. During the investigation, the police learnt that the seized chickens were destined for not only the hotel but also a company.