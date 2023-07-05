JI wants KE renationalised due to power woes in peak summer

The Jamaat-e-Islami has demanded that the government renationalise K-Electric, instead of renewing KE’s power distribution licence, and conduct a forensic audit of the company’s affairs on account of its utter failure to provide uninterrupted electricity supply to Karachi’s residents during peak summer.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman lamented that the residents of the entire Sindh in general and the power consumers in Karachi in particular have been braving the worsening situation of power failures during peak summer.

Rehman said that the residents of different areas of the city have to undergo acute suffering on account of prolonged and recurring power cuts during the prevalent hot and humid weather.

He cited the rules of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) that prevent a power distribution company to switch off electricity in an entire area on account of the presence of a few defaulters of electricity bills in that locality.

The JI leader said that there has been no reduction in the miseries of the residents of Karachi due to the worsening situation of power supply despite the payment of Rs170 billion as an unprecedented subsidy to KE from the public exchequer.

He demanded the recovery of billions of rupees that KE owes to the national agencies and the residents of the city. He said that bidding should be conducted to invite more prospective energy companies to competitively involve in the power distribution affairs in the best interest of the power consumers.

He also said that the JI would again launch its protest drive against the worst performance of KE, while the courts would also be moved to get relief for the suffering power consumers in the city.

He also blamed the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party, saying that under their typical feudal mindset, they are not ready to devolve powers to the newly elected union committee and town chairmen in the city.

Rehman said the people of Karachi have done their part by overwhelmingly voting in favour of the JI’s candidates in the local government elections.

He told the media persons that the JI would perform their role as a strong opposition force in the LG affairs of Karachi. He said the JI would compel the ruling party to resolve the civic issues of the city.

He also said the government has deliberately put the controversial census issue on the back burner. The same enumerators who were involved in the recent census should not be engaged again to verify the results of different blocks. He demanded that the population of Karachi be properly counted.