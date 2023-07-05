Negligence in protecting rights of minorities not acceptable, warns Faryal

GHOTKI: Pakistan Peoples Party Women's Wing President and Member of Provincial Assembly Faryal Talpur reached Dargah Rairki Sahib on Tuesday on a one-day visit, saying that any kind of negligence in protecting the rights of minorities in Sindh will not be acceptable.

She was accompanied by Sindh PPP President Nisar Khuhro, Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, MNA Sardar Mohammad Bakhsh Khan Mehar, MNA Sardar Khalid Khan Loond, provincial ministers Jam Ikram Dharejo, Bari Patafi, Mukesh Chawla, Gianchand Israni, MNA Khursheed Junejo, Sukkur Mayor Arslan Islam Sheikh, MPA Shahryar Shar, District Council Ghotki Chairman Bangal Khan, PPP District President Babar Lund and other political and government personalities were present.

Faryal Talpar met Sain Sad Ram, the head of Dargah Rairki Sahib, and assured him that the PPP government always believes in protecting the rights of minorities and any kind of negligence will not be acceptable.

On this occasion, Sain Sad Ram thanked Faryal Talpar for coming to Dargah Rairki Sahib and said that the PPP government had always solved the problems of the minority communities living in Sindh and especially the Hindu community on a priority basis and that her arrival there had further increased their confidence in the PPP.