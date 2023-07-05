Sharjeel invites JI to work with PPP to develop Karachi

Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has invited the Jamaat-e-Islami to sit with the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and work collectively for the good of Karachi.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, the information minister asked the JI to shun its traditional antagonistic way of doing politics, and work collectively with the provincial government of the PPP for developing the city.

Memon mentioned that the JI owes its success in the local government elections in the city to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s boycott of the polls.

He said that over the past few days the JI has been unduly engaged in propagandising the provincial government and the PPP. He told the media that the JI’s election candidate for the city mayor post had secured very few votes compared to the PPP’s candidate.

The information minister said that the City Council members belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) also had not voted in favour of the JI’s candidate in the mayoral election.

He urged the Election Commission of Pakistan to investigate into the allegations that the donations available with the charity wing of the JI, the Al-Khidmat Foundation, had been spent on the party’s election campaign in the city.

Memon said that instead of engaging in a blame game, the JI should join hands with the provincial government to work for the betterment of Karachi. “Do join us and work collectively for resolving the problems of Karachi.”

He told the media persons that the newly elected LG representatives belonging to the PPP had worked actively for ensuring sanitation in their respective areas during the Eidul Azha holidays.

He said that the intensity of electricity load-shedding has lately increased in the city, while the residents of rural Sindh have also been suffering from prolonged power failures during peak summer.

He urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take cognisance of this situation and immediately order the official concerned to ensure relief to the suffering power consumers in the province.

He was of the view that the PTI had again attempted to unduly pressurise the judiciary by showing a lack of trust in the chief justice of the Islamabad High Court.

He recalled that the PTI had earlier engaged in a propaganda campaign to defame the national institutions of the country, and pointed out that the same tactic is now being used against the judiciary for getting undue relief from them.

He claimed that PTI chief Imran Khan is a liar who has harmed the national exchequer and the credibility of the country.