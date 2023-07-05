Fapuasa office-bearer sees bid to curtail powers of provincial HECs

With an amendment to the ordinance of the Federal Higher Education Commission (HEC), there has been a fear that the higher education commissions of the provinces will end or their powers will be limited and they will become inactive.
After the word “Commission” in Section 4, Sub-Section (1) of Article 4 of the draft amending the ordinance, the words “as the sole standards setting in institutions and regulatory authority or Higher Education in Pakistan” shall be substituted, whereas as per Clause 9, Sub-Clause Z and CC, all new universities can only be established in the province with the Federal HEC’s approval.
Also, all chancellors and vice chancellors will be advised on statues and its amendments. Baqer Ali Zardari, general secretary of the Federation of the All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association’s Sindh chapter, has said that these three clauses are completely against and tantamount to interference with provincial sovereignty.
He has further said that if any amendment is necessary to the Federal Higher Education Ordinance, then the chief ministers and teacher representatives of the four provinces should be taken into confidence. He says that an emergency meeting of Fapuasa has been called on July 12 in Islamabad.
An anti-terrorism court has handed down 22-year imprisonment each to two men in a case pertaining to an armed assault...
The Steel Town police on Tuesday foiled an attempt to supply dead chickens to a restaurant in Sumar Goth, a suburb in...
In response to reports about the power situation in Karachi and its adjoining areas, K-Electric has said that their...
The Jamaat-e-Islami has demanded that the government renationalise K-Electric, instead of renewing KE’s power...
GHOTKI: Pakistan Peoples Party Women's Wing President and Member of Provincial Assembly Faryal Talpur reached Dargah...
Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has invited the Jamaat-e-Islami to sit with the ruling...