Fapuasa office-bearer sees bid to curtail powers of provincial HECs

With an amendment to the ordinance of the Federal Higher Education Commission (HEC), there has been a fear that the higher education commissions of the provinces will end or their powers will be limited and they will become inactive.

After the word “Commission” in Section 4, Sub-Section (1) of Article 4 of the draft amending the ordinance, the words “as the sole standards setting in institutions and regulatory authority or Higher Education in Pakistan” shall be substituted, whereas as per Clause 9, Sub-Clause Z and CC, all new universities can only be established in the province with the Federal HEC’s approval.

Also, all chancellors and vice chancellors will be advised on statues and its amendments. Baqer Ali Zardari, general secretary of the Federation of the All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association’s Sindh chapter, has said that these three clauses are completely against and tantamount to interference with provincial sovereignty.

He has further said that if any amendment is necessary to the Federal Higher Education Ordinance, then the chief ministers and teacher representatives of the four provinces should be taken into confidence. He says that an emergency meeting of Fapuasa has been called on July 12 in Islamabad.