Double-trouble

Several towns and villages in the rural areas of Sindh were recently impacted by wind storms and heavy rainfall as Cyclone Biparjoy almost landed in the province. The adverse weather caused disruptions in the power supply in the affected areas, wrecking the local power lines.

The power lines are yet to be restored in many places and have exacerbated the problem of summer loadshedding, particularly in the Larkana district.

Now, people are facing searing heat without any power to help keep cool. If the local government and energy authorities are unable to restore power to adequate levels, we will have a

healthcare emergency on our hands as scores will succumb to heatstroke.

Areeba Altaf Kanasro

Larkana