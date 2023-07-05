Protect trees

The Sindh government should launch an annual tree planting drive in order to help sensitize people to the importance of maintaining green spaces and combating illegal logging in urban and semi-urban areas. Green spaces are crucial to combating climate change and heatwaves and ought to be a valued part of life in cities and towns.
Furthermore, harsher penalties must be imposed by municipal authorities on those
engaged in chopping down trees that are part of public parks and other protected green spaces.
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
