When the law fails

Ironically, many of the developed countries that claim to be champions of human rights and democracy are among the biggest violators of basic rights and political freedom. If we look at the situation in Palestine and Kashmir, we see basic human rights of people being violated on a daily basis, with the implicit and, at times, even explicit backing of the West.
These people who have been exploited for the last 75 years have only one option and that is to pursue armed struggle against their occupiers, following in the footsteps of countries like Vietnam and South Africa. Where are the basic principles of humanity, which, to a great extent, are observed by the superpowers and the developed nations in their own countries?
Sqn Ldr (r) Tarique M Malak
Rawalpindi
