Not needed

Some have accused the PTI, particularly its overseas members, of trying to foil our recent deal with the IMF. If true, these reports indicate just how adverse the PTI has become to the well-being of our country. The recent $3 billion agreement with the IMF was crucial to our economy and we must not forget that the PTI’s actions in government played a big part in dragging us down to this point. The efforts of the current government have afforded us some much-needed breathing room, in my opinion, at the expense of their own political prospects. We need unity and harmony to build a better future for our country. The PTI brings the exact opposite of what is needed to the table.
Sajjad Khattak
Attock
