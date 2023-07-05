Jenin raid

As Israel carries out its drone attacks in the West Bank (killing at least nine residents), countries around the world remain comfortably silent over the gross violations of human rights. Jenin, a small city in Palestine, is home to hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who settled here after fleeing the Nakba. That tragedy itself should have been enough for the world to raise its voice for the rights of displaced Palestinians, but what we saw was shameful support for an authoritarian Israel that kept manufacturing lies and skillfully selling them. The recent attack is also based on a pack of lies that has been accepted by countries like the US. Israel says that its action is directed against ‘armed Palestinians’ living in the densely populated Jenin refugee camps. The international media sees the attacks and the retaliatory firing/attacks by Palestinians as an exchange of fire between two equally strong groups -- and fails to highlight the many factors that have left Palestinians on their own, compelling some of them to take up arms in defence against an oppressor that continues to target them.

For the older generation of people living in the camps, the events of today are similar to the days of Nakba when around 750,000 Palestinians were forced out of their homes to pave the way for Israel’s establishment in 1948. The fact that around 3,000 Palestinians have left their homes so far shows what Israel really wants -- making Palestinians homeless again. The Palestinian territories have been in a war-like situation for years, with brief periods of peace. Over the years, through its diplomacy, Israel has turned more powerful countries to its side. Some Arab states have also welcomed diplomatic ties with the country, much to the dislike of its citizens.

But we witnessed during the FIFA WorldCup 2022 how people from countries that have officially accepted Israel as a state used the platform to highlight the plight of Palestinians. Young Moroccan team players raised the Palestinian flag to celebrate victory. The message was clear: regardless of what their countries decide, the people of these states were with Palestine. But condemnation and solidarity by people is unfortunately not enough. Israel’s oppression will not end unless countries -- especially those that are part of the developed world -- speak up for the oppressed. Much of the responsibility lies on the shoulders of the UN that should take notice of the human rights violations going on under its watch. What Israel is doing deserves no justification. It has started deliberate attacks against Palestinians; its attacks on journalists and TV crew covering its raids also show that it wants to silence every voice that dares to speak the truth. Media narratives have also been rather dishonest, equating any criticism against Israel to anti-Semitism. The rest of the world needs to wake up to the fact that Israel has colonized territory and established an apartheid state. Only international action can force this rogue state to change its behaviour.