Pakistan has sent out a clear message during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's address at the 23rd meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State (CHS), virtually hosted by India: terrorism and extremism, whether committed by individuals, societies, or states, must be fought with full vigour and conviction. Responding to a veiled reference to Pakistan by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- who had said in his address that the SCO should join hands to fight terrorism and not hesitate to condemn countries that supported terror -- PM Shehbaz in his address also advised that terrorism should not be used for diplomatic point-scoring and instead should be condemned "in clear and unambiguous terms". Pakistan has been facing a dire terror challenge for the past many years and has risen to it with bravery and resolve -- and also lost soldiers and civilians in the process -- which is why being alluded to as a terror-sponsoring state is not something that should be taken quietly.

This is especially important as only a few weeks back the US and India had in a joint statement during Modi's visit to America also stressed on "Pakistan to take immediate action to ensure that no territory under its control is used for launching terrorist attacks”. Pakistan had rightly called out this one-sided and unwarranted targeting, particularly in light of an India reeling under Modi and the BJP's assault on fundamental rights and freedoms. There is little hope that PM Shehbaz's advice during the SCO summit that "religious minorities should never be demonised in the pursuit of domestic, political agendas" will be noted by India. But perhaps the US can ponder over this as it wines and dines Modi in a quest to counter China in the region.

Pakistan in the meanwhile has been unequivocally positive about its ties with China -- as it should be. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took the SCO address also as an opportunity to reinforce just how much Pakistan sees CPEC as a "game changer" for the entire region. Pakistan's Foreign Office has said that the prime minister's participation “illustrates the high importance that Pakistan attaches to the SCO, as an important forum for regional security and prosperity, and enhanced engagement with the region”. The SCO, like the European Union, has the potential for a lot of multilateral actions between its Eurasian member states. Unlike Saarc, which has not had much success due to the hostilities between India and Pakistan, the SCO can still get many issues sorted because of China and Russia. Given our economy, it is important for Pakistan to look for regional cooperation, trade and connectivity to boost its exports. The SCO meet's New Delhi Declaration is a succinct agenda on what member-states are looking at: responding to global and regional security challenges and threats through political and diplomatic means on a multilateral basis; early settlement of the situation in Afghanistan (something Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also urged in his address, calling on stakeholders to continue their support to prevent a humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country); consolidating an open, transparent, fair, inclusive and non-discriminatory multilateral trading system; opposing unilateral protectionist behavior and trade restrictions that violate WTO principles; and cooperating across various domains such as politics, security, trade, economy, finance, investment and culture. There is little doubt that Pakistan at the moment needs to keep all avenues for trade, bilateral cooperation, as well as security cooperation open -- while also maintaining its dignity and sovereignty in the face of a belligerent regime in Delhi.