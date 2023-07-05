Gender bond launched for capital market investors

KARACHI: InfraZamin Pakistan and Kashf Foundation have signed an agreement to bring Pakistan’s first gender bond to institutional capital market investors, a statement said on Tuesday. The 3-year gender bond will raise Rs2.5 billion under an initial private placement and subsequent OTC (over the counter) listing to capital market investors thereby making it eligible for a large number of capital market participants.

The gender bond is a subsequently listed privately placed term finance certificate whose proceeds will go towards enhancing Kashf’s portfolio towards lending exclusively to women to develop micro-infrastructure, which includes rural area school construction, flood rehabilitation of damaged homes and expansion of women-led micro businesses.

As such the bond fully subscribes to the guidelines of gender bond issuance by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), which are based on the UN Sustainable Development Goals and UN Women’s principles for women empowerment.

Arif Habib Capital serves as the ‘Arranger’ for the bond.

InfraZamin Pakistan is a licensed non-bank financial institutions and credit guarantee provider, Kashf Foundation is a licensed microfinance institution.

The bond carries an InfraZamin credit guarantee of 100 percent of the principal amount of the bond and partial guarantee for the interest instalments. The bond is credit rated ‘AAA’ long term and ‘A1+’ by PACRA and attractively priced at 3-month Kibor + 1.50pc spread. The InfraZamin guarantee is irrevocable and unconditional, which means that in the event of any credit event InfraZamin will pay all amounts as covered by the guarantee facility.

The bond has already been launched in the marketing phase and hopes to complete the subscription by July subject to all requisite approvals from the SECP.

The first-of-its-kind bond will allocate all of its proceeds via Kashf’s microfinance lending portfolio to exclusively support 30,000 women from low-income households to develop micro- infrastructure.

Bond proceeds are expected to boost Kashf’s balance sheet and provide much needed commercial capital to women from an underprivileged stratum to pursue entrepreneurial aspirations, rehabilitate homes and expand schools and small businesses.

Such lending will help women achieve financial independence, develop financial capacity and contribute towards Pakistan’s economic growth and productivity. It will help foster inclusivity and diversity, contributing to the development of the bond capital markets.

InfraZamin's 100 percent principle guarantee and partial interest guarantee provides complete comfort and protection to investors against default/credit risk and will play a vital role in crowding in private institutional investor capital to augment Kashf Foundation’s balance sheet.

Commenting on the occasion, Maheen Rahman, CEO - InfraZamin Pakistan, said, "We are excited to the part of the first Gender Bond transaction in Pakistan and grateful to Kashf Foundation for their pioneering vision towards their long history of enabling women empowerment. As a country which sits near the bottom of the Gender Equity Index this transaction marks a significant leap forward in raising commercial capital directed to female empowerment and financial inclusion and represents an important milestone in the development and growth of the capital market.”

The transaction demonstrated the power of using guarantees and credit enhancement facilities to enable a crowding in of private institutional investment into private sector led projects, she added.

Roshaneh Zafar, Managing Director - Kashf Foundation, was of the view that the collaboration would be a significant leap forward for the financial sector, and it would accelerate the process of creating financial opportunities for women entrepreneurs by introducing the first-ever gender bond in the capital market of the country.

“Expanding access to affordable finance for more women-led businesses will create employment opportunities and fuel sustainable economic growth in the country,” she said, hoping that the transaction would open up new avenues of investors for the microfinance sector particularly the non profit microfinance institutions.

CEO Arif Habib Limited, Shahid Ali Habib, said he was pleased to launch the first of its kind AAA Rated ‘Gender Bond’ in Pakistan.

The proceeds would be utilised for economic empowerment and financial inclusion of women in Pakistan, which is essential for Pakistan’s sustainable development, he stated.

“We are delighted that InfraZamin Pakistan is taking the lead in promoting private sector infrastructure projects and is acting as a Guarantor providing complete risk protection to bondholders of Kashf Foundation,” Habib said.